Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cleo Cody
1954 - 2020
BORN
August 1, 1954
DIED
November 12, 2020
Cleo Cody's passing at the age of 66 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers, OK .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cleo in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Serenity Funeral Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Serenity Funeral Service on Nov. 15, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Service
145 W. Main Street, Antlers, Oklahoma 74523
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.