Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cleo Hines
1930 - 2020
BORN
December 22, 1930
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
Cleo Hines's passing at the age of 89 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cleo in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Wyman Roberts Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wyman Roberts Funeral Home
316 West Columbia, San Augustine, Texas 75972
Nov
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
San Augustine County Cowboy Church
539 FM 711 North, San Augustine, Texas 75972
Funeral services provided by:
Wyman Roberts Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.