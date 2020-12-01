Menu
Cleona Flemmings
1931 - 2020
BORN
July 5, 1931
DIED
November 29, 2020
Cleona Flemmings's passing at the age of 89 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary in Dothan, AL .

Published by Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue, Dothan, Alabama 36303
Dec
4
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
St. Peter AME Church Cemetery- Headland
401 Hollon Street, Headland, Alabama 36345
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
