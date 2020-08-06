Cleone Stark Linford



09/24/1922 – 08/02/2020



Cleone Stark Linford lived a long and amazing life. She was born in South Weber, Utah to loving parents, Clifford Young Stark and Catherine Emma Jones Stark. Her parents taught her, and her five siblings, to work hard and live an honest life.



Cleone married James LeRoy Linford and later divorced, but always remained a beloved member of the Linford family.



As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Cleone always had a strong belief that she would reunite with her Mom, Dad and her beloved siblings. This faith helped her much throughout life. Though she had a strong belief, she also looked at life through her own lens.Cleone did life on her own terms; she did it her way.



Cleone's secret to a long life was Lays potato chips, Coke a Cola, and hard work. She worked for 30 years as a retail clerk in the china and silver departments at ZCMI and Bon Marche. After retiring, she found her true calling as a caregiver. For 17 years she loved and cared for several women who became her close friends.



Cleone truly enjoyed cleaning. Her family lovingly nicknamed her "Cleone Clean". She had a cheeky sense of humor that kept people guessing. Many friends and staff at Brookdale Assisted Living in McMinnville, Oregon adored her.



Cleone loved the Utah Jazz. She kept notebooks with stats of every game. She moved from Utah to Oregon in 2013 only after she was convinced she could still watch the Utah Jazz. Otherwise, she was not budging.



Cleone is survived by her children: LeeAnn Kieke, James Layne Linford, Jill Searle and daughter-in-law Suzie Ripperton; in-laws, Marlene Stark, Ray and Joanne Linford and Donna Mae Baadsgard; grandchildren, Mike (Krystal) Kieke, Jodi (Brandon) Martinez, Matthew Kieke, Brandon (Andrea) Linford, Chad Linford, Dani (William) Linford, Paul Searle, Katie Searle and Jacob Searle; nineteen great-grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Cleone was preceded in death by her parents, Cliff and Kate Stark; siblings Artell Bunot, Edna Arave, Orba Bunot, Evan Stark, and Reid Stark; in-laws, Dell Bunot, Lewis Arave, Price Bunot, Verena Stark, Leo Linford, June Berglund, Verl Linford and many other family members and friends.



There will be a graveside service in Cleone's honor, at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Hooper Cemetery. The family requests that everyone wear a face mask and social distance. There will be vulnerable people attending the ceremony and it is important for everyone to feel safe, thank you.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.