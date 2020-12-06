Menu
Cleopatra Adkins
1943 - 2020
BORN
January 30, 1943
DIED
December 4, 2020
Cleopatra Adkins's passing at the age of 77 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown, TN .

Published by Westside Chapel Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Westside Chapel Funeral Home
3521 W Andrew Johnson Hw, Morristown, Tennessee 37814
Dec
7
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Westside Chapel Funeral Home
3521 W Andrew Johnson Hw, Morristown, Tennessee 37814
Dec
8
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Hamblen Memory Gardens
Morristown, Tennessee, Morristown, Tennessee 37814
Funeral services provided by:
Westside Chapel Funeral Home
