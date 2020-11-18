Cletus Cason's passing at the age of 68 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wright-Brown Family Funeral Home - Coweta in Coweta, OK .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cletus in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wright-Brown Family Funeral Home - Coweta website.
Published by Wright-Brown Family Funeral Home - Coweta on Nov. 18, 2020.
