Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cletus Meuth
1927 - 2020
BORN
May 23, 1927
DIED
November 13, 2020
Cletus Meuth's passing at the age of 93 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cletus in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Crawford Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Crawford Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Crawford Funeral Home
1308 St. Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052
Nov
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Holy Ghost Catholic Church
, Jerseyville, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Crawford Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Heartfelt sympathy, caring thoughts, prayers. Wishing the family: a song in your hearts; sunshine after the clouds; a rainbow after the rain; cherished memories; peace.
Mary von Liski
November 16, 2020
a loved one
November 16, 2020