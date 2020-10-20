Clifford Ross Argyle
1932 ~ 2020
"Together Again"
It is with great sadness that we must say goodbye to our loving father, grandfather, and proud great-grandfather. Clifford Ross Argyle passed away on October 17, 2020 succumbing to old age. Growing up in Helper, Utah until the age of 11, Clifford lived with his parents, LuDean Pehrson and Angelo Pagano who later divorced. Clifford's mother married Claude Argyle who would later adopt Clifford and his siblings. The new family moved to Salt Lake City where Clifford grew up. He later served honorably as an MP in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. On March 5, 1955 Clifford married the love of his life, Barbara Ash. The two were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple and raised three sons together. During this time Clifford climbed the ranks at AT&T, later Mountain States Tel and Tel, and then US West from which he retired after 36 years of service as the only second level manager without a college degree.
Clifford was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served the church proudly in many positions including Bishop and member of the Stake Presidency of the Sunset Stake. As his sons grew up, there were many camping, fishing, and hunting trips which the family truly enjoyed. A love he would go onto share with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He and Barbara (a.k.a. Bobbie) were very involved in Scouting and all three of their boys earned the rank of Eagle Scout with the encouragement (and sometimes kicking and screaming) of their parents. Both Clifford and Bobbie earned their Silver Beaver awards along with Bobbie earning the Silver Antelope. Even after their boys were grown, the pair continued their activity in the scouting program.
All three of their sons served missions for the church which Clifford and Bobbie proudly helped support. He continued to support other missionaries afterward. The three boys would go on to marry three beautiful wives and start families of their own. During this time, the pair informally adopted Kim Brown as their daughter in 1979. She would later go on to happily marry Brad Griep and start a family. Later in life Clifford and Barbara served a Church Service Mission at the Church History Department from March 1998 to September 1999, where they became zone leaders for the last six months of their mission. On October 4, 2003 Clifford devastatingly lost Bobbie after a long battle with cancer. He lived by himself for the remaining 17 years of his life anxiously longing to be with her once again. During this time, Clifford kept company with his walking buddies, George and Herb, his sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren which he fondly spoke of to many of his friends and ward members. Clifford was generous to a fault; often helping many people who struggled in life, including nieces, nephews, and many others we never even knew about. Service of others was a large part of Clifford's life.
Clifford was preceded in death by his loving wife, parents, two sisters, two stepsisters, stepbrother, and one grandson. He is survived by his three sons, Larry (Denise), Blaine (Lella), David (Suzy); 15 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, two brothers, Viron and Bruce; as well as many nieces and nephews too numerous to count.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionary fund or the American Cancer Society
