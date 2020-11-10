Menu
Clifford Blanchard
1941 - 2020
BORN
July 7, 1941
DIED
November 6, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
Clifford Blanchard's passing at the age of 79 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moore Funeral Home in Brazil, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Moore Funeral Home website.

Published by Moore Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Moore Funeral Home
142 N. Washington Street, Brazil, Indiana 47834
Nov
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Moore Funeral Home
142 N. Washington Street, Brazil, Indiana 47834
