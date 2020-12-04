Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Clifford Ives
1969 - 2020
BORN
August 16, 1969
DIED
December 2, 2020
Clifford Ives's passing at the age of 51 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Highland Funeral Home and Memory Gardens in Apopka, FL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Clifford in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Highland Funeral Home and Memory Gardens website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Highland Funeral Home and Memory Gardens on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Highland Funeral Home
3329 East Semoran Blvd., Apopka, Florida 32703
Funeral services provided by:
Highland Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.