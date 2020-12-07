Clifford McCarl's passing at the age of 77 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by William F. Young Funeral Home in West Sunbury, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Clifford in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the William F. Young Funeral Home website.
Published by William F. Young Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
