Clifford G. Porter



Age 94, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, of Carrick. Loving Husband of the late Margaret E. (Quiring) Porter for 69 years. Devoted Father of Kathleen (William) Allison, Mary Lou (Jack) Case, Melissa (Ed) Chrzanowski, Margaret (Ron) Murphy, Jeanine (Rick) Doyle, Cliff Porter, Christine (Robert) Fauth, Theresa (Craig) Hout, Amy (Sean) Doyle, Patrick (Melissa) Porter, Barbara (Alaina) Correll, Jennifer (Selena) Porter-Suarez, and the late James (Deborah) Porter. Also 33 Grandchildren, 38 Great Grandchildren, and 2 Great Great Grandchildren. Brother of Gerald Porter, Richard Porter and the late Hazel Wilson, Jane Schillinger, Ellen Williams and Mildred Rockicki. Clifford was the patriarch of a large extended family, served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, he was dedicated to his family and loved fishing at the beach. Visitations Wednesday 6-8 PM and Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Boron Funeral Home, Inc., 1719 Brownsville Road, Due to the COVID-19, Visitations will be limited to 25 people, masks must be worn at all times and you must social distance. Funeral Prayers on Friday at 10 AM. Mass of Christian Burial in Blessed Trinity Parish, St. Basil Church at 10:30 AM. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET IN CHURCH.





Published by Boron Funeral Home, Inc. from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.