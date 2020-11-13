Menu
Clifford Steigerwalt
1938 - 2020
BORN
May 29, 1938
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
Army
penn state
Clifford Steigerwalt's passing at the age of 82 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hartman Funeral Home Inc in New Ringgold, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Clifford in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hartman Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Hartman Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
