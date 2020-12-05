Menu
Clifford Vetter
1927 - 2020
BORN
September 24, 1927
DIED
August 17, 2020
Clifford Vetter's passing at the age of 92 on Monday, August 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schoen Funeral Home & Monuments in Beloit, KS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schoen Funeral Home & Monuments website.

Published by Schoen Funeral Home & Monuments on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
21
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
621 N Mill St, Beloit, Kansas 67420
Aug
21
Interment
5:00p.m.
St. Johns Catholic Cemetery
8 th St, Beloit, Kansas 67420
Funeral services provided by:
Schoen Funeral Home & Monuments
