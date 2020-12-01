Menu
Clifton Cooper
1934 - 2020
BORN
April 20, 1934
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Wounded Warrior Project
Clifton Cooper's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home in Greenville, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Clifton in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thomas McAfee Funeral Home website.

Published by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown
639 North Main Steet, Greenville, South Carolina 29601
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
