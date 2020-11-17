Menu
Clifton Seaton
1944 - 2020
BORN
June 15, 1944
DIED
November 15, 2020
Clifton Seaton's passing at the age of 76 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boone Funeral Home - Evansville in Evansville, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Boone Funeral Home
5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, Indiana 47715
Nov
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Boone Funeral Home
5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, Indiana 47715
Funeral services provided by:
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
