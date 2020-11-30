Clifton Smith's passing at the age of 77 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. in Beaufort, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Clifton in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Noe Funeral Service, Inc. website.
Published by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. on Nov. 30, 2020.
