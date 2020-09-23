Clifton Aquilla "Cliff" Woolwine Clifton Aquilla "Cliff" Woolwine passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, peacefully at the Lake Home of his son in Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jean Woolwine; parents, William Harry and Ruby Ronk Woolwine; sisters and brothers, Louise Woolwine, Ellen Webb, Eva Johnson, Laverne Woolwine, William Woolwine and Fried Woolwine. Cliff is survived by his children, (Step) Pat Mallam (Ron), Charlene Thompson (Butch), Terri Boice (Marty), Gary Kezior (Michele), Paula Wittke, Randy Kezior (Nannette), Robert Kezior (Donna), Pam Crosbie (Doug), Cindy Farley (Tom); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his sisters, Lena Scyphers, Silvia DeHart and brother, Sidney Woolwine. The 26 years Cliff spent in the Air Force he made many, many close friends from all over the country. After retiring from the Air Force as a Master Sergeant, he continued a career at HAFB working on Aircraft, retiring in 1993. He was the most generous friend, brother, uncle, dad and grandfather to so many. We will all miss his whit, his humor, his sharing of great stories and giving nature he showed to so many. We cannot forget his joy of preparing food for his many friends and family to enjoy. We need to thank his caregivers in Utah, daughter, Terri Boice, caregivers, Rika Flemming, Terri Ferlin, Linda Green, Laya Foliaki and his nurse Lisa Lassetter. We would also like to thank Knute Nelson Hospice in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, South Ogden, UT 84403, where he will be buried next to his beloved wife and military honors will be accorded by the Brigham City Honor Guard VFW 1695. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.