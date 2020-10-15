Clinton Stark Campbell of South Ogden passed away on October 12, 2020, after an almost three-year battle with cancer. He was born in Sheridan, Wyoming on September 1, 1940, to Thomas Clayton Campbell and Grace Riley Campbell.



He attended Sheridan High School and graduated from Weber State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Logistics.



Clint had a full and meaningful life and will be missed by many. Over his years he served in the U.S. Army, refereed little league, high school, and college football, served on the South Ogden Planning Commission, South Ogden City Council, and volunteered as an elementary school crossing guard. He retired after 38 years as a civilian working for the U.S. Air Force at both Hill Air Force Base and Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, NV.



Clint loved 50's music, golf, poker, collecting treasures, reading, jigsaw puzzles, playing pool with his friends and Uno with his grandchildren.



Clint is survived by his wife of 59 years, Charlotte; son Thomas Campbell (Holly); daughter Kristy Muday (Mark); son Steven Campbell (Renee Godin-Campbell); sister Judy Campbell; six grandchildren: Meghan Watson (Doug); Caprice Campbell; Tayler Campbell; Bronsen Campbell; Ella Muday and Lucy Muday; and three great-grandchildren.



Clint is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Clayton Campbell; mother, Grace Riley Campbell; and three brothers: Tommy, Terry and Randy Campbell.



Clint's family would like to thank the staff of Hearts for Hospice, especially Linsey and Diane.



A Viewing will be held from 6-8 pm on Friday, October 16, 2020, and a Memorial Service at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.



The family asks that attendees follow COVID-19 practices of social distancing as much as possible. Masks will be required.



In lieu of flowers please donate to the JDRF, Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, 200 Vesey St., 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281





Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.