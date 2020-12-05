Clinton Douglas's passing at the age of 70 on Monday, July 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rachels Family Funeral Home Inc in Willow Spring, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Clinton in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rachels Family Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Rachels Family Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
