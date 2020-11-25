Menu
Clinton Hartsfield
1976 - 2020
BORN
December 15, 1976
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Clinton Hartsfield's passing at the age of 43 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cleveland Funeral Home in Cleveland, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Clinton in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cleveland Funeral Home website.

Published by Cleveland Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
150 Sawnee Dr., Cumming, Georgia 30040
Nov
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory
150 Sawnee Dr., Cumming, Georgia 30040
Funeral services provided by:
Cleveland Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Alexander Funeral Home
November 25, 2020