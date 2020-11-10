Menu
Clo Caperton
1922 - 2020
BORN
December 13, 1922
DIED
November 8, 2020
Clo Caperton's passing at the age of 97 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Roberts Family Affordable Funeral Home in Fort Worth, TX .

Published by Roberts Family Affordable Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Eastlawn Memorial Park
1921 Early Blvd, Early, Texas 76082
Nov
13
Interment
2:30p.m.
Eastlawn Memorial Park
1921 Early Blvd, Early, Texas 76082
Funeral services provided by:
Roberts Family Affordable Funeral Home
