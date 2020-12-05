Menu
Cloyd Sones
1949 - 2020
BORN
April 18, 1949
DIED
November 7, 2020
Cloyd Sones's passing at the age of 71 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.C. - Turbotville in Turbotville, PA .

Published by Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.C. - Turbotville on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Brooks Funeral Home, Turbotville
207 Broadway Street, Turbotville, Pennsylvania 17772
Funeral services provided by:
Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.C. - Turbotville
