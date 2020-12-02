Menu
Clyda Huffman
1921 - 2020
BORN
December 2, 1921
DIED
November 25, 2020
Clyda Huffman's passing at the age of 98 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. in Mars, PA .

Published by McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
My deepest sympathy on the loss of your dear mother. My prayers for ease and comfort for her extended family.
Tres Pavlekovsky Quinn
Acquaintance
December 1, 2020