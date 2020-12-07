Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Clyde Drake
1928 - 2020
BORN
April 21, 1928
DIED
December 5, 2020
Clyde Drake's passing at the age of 92 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane in Hurricane, WV .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Clyde in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Allen Funeral Home
2837 Main St, Hurricane, West Virginia 25526
Funeral services provided by:
Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.