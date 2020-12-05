Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Clyde Gibson
1954 - 2020
BORN
March 18, 1954
DIED
October 4, 2020
ABOUT
Army National Guard
United States Army
Clyde Gibson's passing at the age of 66 on Sunday, October 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bolden-Tilghman Mortuary Service in Easton, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Clyde in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bolden-Tilghman Mortuary Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bolden-Tilghman Mortuary Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bolden-Tilghman Mortuary - Federalsburg Chapel
311 S. Main Street, Federalsburg, Maryland 21632
Oct
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bolden-Tilghman Mortuary - Federalsburg Chapel
311 S. Main Street, Federalsburg, Maryland 21632
Funeral services provided by:
Bolden-Tilghman Mortuary Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.