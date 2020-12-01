Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Clyde Hughes
1943 - 2020
BORN
August 31, 1943
DIED
November 27, 2020
Clyde Hughes's passing at the age of 77 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Community Mortuary, Inc. in Spartanburg, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Clyde in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Community Mortuary, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Community Mortuary, Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Pacolet Memorial Gardens
141 Memorial Drive, Pacolet, South Carolina 29372
Funeral services provided by:
Community Mortuary, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.