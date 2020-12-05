Clyde Smith's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Smith Funerals & Cremation in Rolling Fork, MS .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Clyde in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Smith Funerals & Cremation website.
Published by Smith Funerals & Cremation on Dec. 5, 2020.
