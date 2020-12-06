Menu
Clyde Smith
1943 - 2020
BORN
March 15, 1943
DIED
November 28, 2020
Clyde Smith's passing at the age of 77 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria in Alexandria, LA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria website.

Published by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Winnfield Funeral Home- Alexandria
2033 3rd St, Alexandria, Louisiana 71302
Funeral services provided by:
Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria
