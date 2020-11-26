Menu
Clyde Wright
1935 - 2020
BORN
July 11, 1935
DIED
November 23, 2020
Clyde Wright's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home in Greenville, SC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Taylors First Baptist Church
200 West Main Street, Taylors, South Carolina 29687
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
