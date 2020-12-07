Menu
Cody Fox
2006 - 2020
BORN
June 9, 2006
DIED
December 4, 2020
Cody Fox's passing at the age of 14 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Emig Funeral Home in Dover, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cody in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Emig Funeral Home website.

Published by Emig Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Emig Funeral Home
Rip
Malik
Student
December 6, 2020
you had such a beautiful smile❤ miss hearing mrs.tice make you laugh last year in ela everyday. rip cody
chelcea lopez
Classmate
December 6, 2020
Cody was a bright light. His laugh would lighten up a room. He was very smart and kind to others. He was energetic and a really great person.
Sara
Friend
December 6, 2020
Jenna and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. If there is anything I can do, don't hesitate to reach me. Sending you love and prayers for comfort and healing.
Bonnie Lowe
Family
December 6, 2020