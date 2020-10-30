Cody Jay Hadley



June 3, 1988 ~ October 23, 2020







Cody Jay Hadley, 32, a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend returned home to heavenly father on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was born on June 3, 1988 in Ogden, Utah, to Wayne Hadley and Brenda Farnsworth Hadley.



He married Dec 12, 2008 to Amanda Hadley. Together they had three wonderful fun loving kids.



He was a native of Huntsville Town, and worked at HAFB, Plumber for Briskey Plumbing Specialist and currently worked for Northrop Grumman. Cody was a very hard dedicated worker. Cody was liked by many and was always complimented on the work he performed.



Cody was an amazing father to three beautiful kids, Paityn (8), Skye (6) and Axl (2). He was so proud of his family as they were the light of his life.



He is survived by his wife, Amanda, three children, his mother and five siblings, Erin (Bill) Penor, WA; Wayne (Tina) Hadley, CA; Angie (Brady) Hadley of Riverton, UT and Stephanie (Brady) Briskey of Pleasant View; as well several nieces and nephews.



Celebration of life will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd., all are welcome to join. Friends may visit and attend the viewing with Amanda's family on Sunday, November 1st from 5 to 6 p.m. and Cody's family's from 6 to 8 p.m. at the mortuary. Friends may visit with Amanda's family on Monday, November 2nd from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.



Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Huntsville Cemetery.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.