Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cody Jay Hadley
1988 - 2020
BORN
June 3, 1988
DIED
October 23, 2020
Cody Jay Hadley

June 3, 1988 ~ October 23, 2020



Cody Jay Hadley, 32, a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend returned home to heavenly father on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was born on June 3, 1988 in Ogden, Utah, to Wayne Hadley and Brenda Farnsworth Hadley.

He married Dec 12, 2008 to Amanda Hadley. Together they had three wonderful fun loving kids.

He was a native of Huntsville Town, and worked at HAFB, Plumber for Briskey Plumbing Specialist and currently worked for Northrop Grumman. Cody was a very hard dedicated worker. Cody was liked by many and was always complimented on the work he performed.

Cody was an amazing father to three beautiful kids, Paityn (8), Skye (6) and Axl (2). He was so proud of his family as they were the light of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Amanda, three children, his mother and five siblings, Erin (Bill) Penor, WA; Wayne (Tina) Hadley, CA; Angie (Brady) Hadley of Riverton, UT and Stephanie (Brady) Briskey of Pleasant View; as well several nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd., all are welcome to join. Friends may visit and attend the viewing with Amanda's family on Sunday, November 1st from 5 to 6 p.m. and Cody's family's from 6 to 8 p.m. at the mortuary. Friends may visit with Amanda's family on Monday, November 2nd from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Huntsville Cemetery.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT 84401
Nov
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT 84401
Nov
2
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT 84401
Nov
2
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT 84401
Nov
3
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Huntsville Cemetery
84401
Funeral services provided by:
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.