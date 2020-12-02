Menu
Colin Ridgway
1986 - 2020
BORN
July 25, 1986
DIED
November 26, 2020
Colin Ridgway's passing at the age of 34 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Firtion-Adams Funeral Service in Westfield, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Colin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Firtion-Adams Funeral Service website.

Published by Firtion-Adams Funeral Service on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Firtion-Adams Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Michele,
I am so sorry for your loss. Colin was such a sweet, smart and intelligent guy! He was my buddy at work and he will be greatly missed. God bless you and your family now and always!
Courtney Ansty
Friend
November 29, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Marc and Dianne O&#8217;Connor
Friend
November 29, 2020
Carl and Dee,
So sorry for your loss. Colin’s life was way to short. May he Rest In Peace. Keep his love and memories close to your hearts. Roxann and Roland Hebert.
Roxann Hebert
Friend
November 28, 2020
Carl & Dee - So very sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts. Love, Robert & Noreen.
Noreen Heon
Friend
November 28, 2020
We will miss you Colin. I’m sorry for your loss
Rich Aldrich
Friend
November 27, 2020
A remarkable person whose short time with us made an impact.
A. Jan & U. Al
Family
November 27, 2020
Michelle and Zak, I am so sorry for your loss!
Larry Goldberg
November 27, 2020