A most joyous reunion took place on June 13, 2020 when our beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend Colleen Kippen Berg was reunited with her two sons, Gary and Darren.She was born on December 15, 1936 to Charles Robert and Maggie Tonks Kippen, in Morgan, Utah.She married the love of her life LaVell Moffat Berg on November 30, 1955 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They were inseparable for 64 years. They had four children.She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served many callings including Relief Society President.She was an amazing cook. She was always baking something to share with family and friends. She was a great seamstress, enjoyed crocheting and loved making baby blankets. She had a green thumb, she could make anything grow especially Orchids, which she had great success getting them to grow and re-bloom over and over again. She was a big Utah Jazz fan and enjoyed watching Project Runway with her niece.She is survived by her husband LaVell Moffat Berg, daughter Patricia Berg Hill, her twin sisters, Leeta Kippen Shisler and Neeta Kippen Nelson. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, four brothers, four sisters, two sons Gary L. Berg and Darren Charles Berg.Graveside services will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, South Ogden.Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road

