Of Pitcarin, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 11, 2020.



Beloved daughter of the late Anna Jaquette.



Cherished and loving niece of Patricia Hoyman.



Adored sister of James Welsh, Jaqueline (James) Cecere, William Jaquette, Beverly Cima, Deborah (Dale) Cooksey, and Victor Jaquette.



Preceded in death by siblings Marcy Velasquez and John Hoyman.



Also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Kelly was passionate about music and loved spending time in the sun. She will be dearly missed by her family.



Friends welcome Monday from 2-5 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a Blessing Service will be held at 5 p.m.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, 25 visitors will be allowed at a time and face masks or coverings are required.





Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.