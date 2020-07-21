Colleen "Coke" Lane



November 23, 1923 ~ July 18, 2020







Colleen Carney was born November 23, 1923, to Leo and Grace Carney in Ogden, Utah. Colleen returned peacefully to her Heavenly Parents on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the age of 96. She lived a full and grateful life.



Colleen graduated from Ogden High School and attended business school. She met her husband Jack Lane while attending summer school during her high school years. Their friendship grew and they married in August 1945. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden LDS Temple. Colleen and Jack were blessed with seven beautiful children whom they loved dearly. As parents, they centered their lives on providing opportunities for growth and education while always validating the efforts of their children. Their encouragement empowered their children to live with confidence and find ways to help others.



Colleen was an excellent Mom; her greatest accomplishment was her family. She loved her children unconditionally and was a constant source of hope, joy and quick wit. She was grateful for her children and the blessing of being involved in each of their lives. Her home was always filled with love. Her purpose in life was the happiness of her family. She was so proud of her Christmas stockings – one for each family member – and getting together each year for her annual Christmas card photo. Mom labored to the end in keeping her family together. Instead of telling us goodbye, she would always say, "We all stick together," to which we were expected to reply, "In all kinds of weather." We will miss hearing those words from her.



Her spunk was in her spirit. There wasn't a Halloween that went by that Colleen didn't paint her face green, put on her cape and witch hat, and hand out treats to her little neighbor friends. She loved Dr. Pepper, Chick-fil-A, Post-it-notes, Kleenex and wrapped candies, Star Valley with Dad and elastic bands. Colleen never missed an opportunity to serve. She clothes-pinned a treat to her mailbox every day for her mail carrier, and passed candy to the children at church. She was adored by her Boston Bulldogs, especially Kobe who served as her "protector and companion" in the last years of her life. Her twinkling eyes, her jokes, her songs, her peace sign, her funny sayings, her unfailing faith, her perpetual positive outlook, her 'birdie kisses,' and her unconditional love: this is the legacy she leaves for her posterity.



Colleen was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a devoted visiting teacher and was valiant in her testimony of Christ. Her faith in the Savior amplified her determination to make the world a better place as she went about finding the good in others and the silver lining in challenges that she faced. She placed great value in living what she believed and her life reflected this.



Colleen was a friend to all.



Colleen is survived by her children, Dr. David (Carolyn) Lane, North Ogden; Dr. Michael (Barbara) Lane, Salt Lake City; Nancy (Scott) Waterfall, Ogden; John (Kimberly) Lane, Tooele; Cindy (Bart) Christensen, North Ogden; and Robert (Marra) Lane, Pleasant View. Colleen was happiest surrounded by her 20 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren who loved their Grandma Coke.



Colleen was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; infant daughter, Kathy; and her parents.



Family funeral services will be held.



In lieu of flowers, Colleen would be delighted for you to donate to Primary Children's Medical Center.



Special thanks to Mountain Ridge Assisted Living Center and to Liz Kendell (granddaughter) for their loving service and compassionate care of Colleen.





