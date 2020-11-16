Menu
Colleen Schnitzer
1959 - 2020
BORN
July 5, 1959
DIED
November 13, 2020
Colleen Schnitzer's passing at the age of 61 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Essling Funeral Home in LaPorte, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Inc, Essling Chapel
1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, Indiana 46350
Nov
18
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Inc, Essling Chapel
1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, Indiana 46350
Funeral services provided by:
Essling Funeral Home
