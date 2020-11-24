Menu
Colleen Westrom
1940 - 2020
BORN
January 13, 1940
DIED
November 18, 2020
Colleen Westrom's passing at the age of 80 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago in West Chicago, IL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 1:30p.m.
Norris-Segert Funeral Home & Cremation Services
132 Fremont St., West Chicago, Illinois 60185
Nov
25
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Norris-Segert Funeral Home & Cremation Services
132 Fremont St., West Chicago, Illinois 60185
Funeral services provided by:
Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
