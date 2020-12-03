Menu
Concepcion Paez
1928 - 2020
BORN
December 7, 1928
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Concepcion Paez's passing at the age of 91 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Craft Memorial Home Inc in Port Chester, NY .

Dec. 3, 2020
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Mercy Church
260 Westchester Avenue, Port Chester, New York 10573
Funeral services provided by:
Craft Memorial Home Inc
