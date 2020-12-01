Menu
Connie Coleman
1961 - 2020
BORN
January 31, 1961
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Connie Coleman's passing at the age of 59 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly, NC .

Published by Woodlawn Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue, Mount Holly, NC 28120
Dec
3
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue, Mount Holly, NC 28120
GUEST BOOK
My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Connie. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
November 28, 2020