Connie Harris
1933 - 2020
BORN
May 1, 1933
DIED
November 6, 2020
Connie Harris's passing at the age of 87 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Beach Rivers Funeral Home in Elizabeth City, NC .

Published by Beach Rivers Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Beach Rivers Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Our sympathy and prayers goes out to Marguerite and the Harris family. The Jennings family
Shirley Godfrey
November 11, 2020