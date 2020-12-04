Menu
Connie Hodges
1947 - 2020
BORN
August 9, 1947
DIED
December 1, 2020
Connie Hodges's passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Willoughby Funeral Home Inc in Howard, SD .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Willoughby Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Willoughby Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Agatha Catholic Church
202 W Washington Ave., Howard 57349
Dec
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Agatha Catholic Church
202 W Washington Ave., Howard 57349
Funeral services provided by:
Willoughby Funeral Home Inc
