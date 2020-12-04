Connie Hodges's passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Willoughby Funeral Home Inc in Howard, SD .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Connie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Willoughby Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Willoughby Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 4, 2020.
