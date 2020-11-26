Menu
Connie Isbell
1935 - 2020
BORN
May 1, 1935
DIED
November 24, 2020
Connie Isbell's passing at the age of 85 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ellison Memorial Funeral Home - Clanton in Clanton, AL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Providence Baptist Church No. 1
190 County Road 46, Montevallo, Alabama 35115
Nov
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Providence Baptist Church No. 1
190 County Road 46, Montevallo, Alabama 35115
