Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend Connie V. Knighton passed away peacefully on November 3rd, 2020, surrounded by her children.



Connie was born one of seven children on September 12th, 1953, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Johannes and Helene VanderMeide. She was raised in the avenues and graduated from West High School. In the years following she began her family of four children who, along with her grandchildren, were her life's joy. She was a beautiful example to us of how to love and accept all people unconditionally. She had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed hunting for all of life's treasures. She will always be remembered for her excellent advice, her willingness to work hard for what she had; her "true blue" code of honesty and integrity and always seeing the glass half full in any situation.



She's survived by her daughter Lori (Matt), sons Billy (Cristy), Matt (Dellany), Danny (Chris); grandchildren, Kristina, Billy, Victoria, Josie, and Corie; siblings, Marion (Bob), John (Pat), Chris, Mike, & Leni (Jack), as well as many nieces and nephews.



Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.