Connie O'Rear's passing at the age of 68 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bunch-Singleton Funeral Home - Broken Bow in Broken Bow, OK .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Connie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bunch-Singleton Funeral Home - Broken Bow website.
Published by Bunch-Singleton Funeral Home - Broken Bow on Dec. 5, 2020.
