Connie Rodgers
1962 - 2020
BORN
December 14, 1962
DIED
November 21, 2020
Connie Rodgers's passing at the age of 57 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wellman Funeral Home in Circleville, OH .

Published by Wellman Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Memorial service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
wellman funeral home
1455 N. Court St., Circleville, Ohio 43113
Funeral services provided by:
Wellman Funeral Home
