Connie Lea Crezee Rogers, 84, of Roy, UT, passed away on August 25, 2020, after suffering several years with Alzheimer's disease. Connie was born August 9, 1936 in Ogden, UT to parents Mervin and Lorene Neilsen Crezee. She had two sisters, Helen Crezee Smith and Carolyn Crezee Metzler. Connie grew up in West Ogden, UT. She moved in with her grandparents at a young age and lived with them until she graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1954. Shortly after graduation she married her sweetheart Duane Lee Rogers on November 20, 1954. They were later sealed as a family in the Salt Lake City Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Connie remained active in the Church in the Washington Terrace 3rd Ward and held several callings during her lifetime, including counselor in the Relief Society and took on extra responsibility with her family while Duane served as Bishop of the 3rd Ward.



Connie and Duane had five daughters, Debra (James) LaRue, Roy, UT; Dixie (Kelly) Smith, Garland, UT; Darla (Danny) Kalling, Las Vegas, NV; Cathy (Ron) Cunningham, Layton, UT; and Cori (Justin) Galetka, Riverdale, UT.



Connie loved to sew, tie quilts, crochet, read books, and she was a fantastic cook and baker. She made many beautiful crocheted afghans and flannel baby blanket/burp cloth sets over the years. She also made clothing for herself and her daughters as they were growing up. She worked outside the home fulltime most of her adult life while still taking care of her family's daily needs. She retired from IRS in 1992 and later worked with Duane managing the Harrison Regent Retirement Home then worked as Duane's bus aide while he drove a school bus for the Utah School for the Deaf and Blind.



Connie loved spending time with her family and friends. We have fond memories of family get-togethers at places like Star Valley and Lava Hot Springs, and at the family home in Washington Terrace. Our family loved the annual Christmas parties. Connie and Duane also had a special group of friends that they would get together with whenever possible to play cards, have dinner parties and travel together.



Connie is survived by her sister, Carolyn; her five daughters, 19 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane; grandson, Kendell; her parents and her sister, Helen.



Our family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Brio Hospice, especially Kristi, Tupu and Dakota for the kind and compassionate care they provided to our mother and grandmother.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.





