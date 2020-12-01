On Saturday, the 28th of November 2020, Connie Celestial Ward Seamons returned to her Heavenly Father to take her place beside her beloved Eternal Companion Jack Elwood Seamons.
Connie was born to Harold King Ward and Sarah Naomi Tracy on the 9th of May 1931 in Almo, Idaho. There she had a wonderful childhood playing with her older sister Shirley, and younger siblings Olen, Joan, Janielle, and Brent. When Connie was sixteen, electricity was brought to the ranch.
In 1948, Connie met and later married the cute boy next door. We were told that by way of introduction, she pushed little Brent off of the swings so he would cry and get Daddy's attention. Of course, Daddy leapt over the fence to save little Brent and the rest is history.
Connie and Jack were married on the 7th of October 1949. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Utah Temple for time and all eternity. All four children were sealed to them at that time. They resided in Roy, Utah for thirty-six years, and Saint George, Utah for more than twenty years. In June 2019, Connie relocated to the Fairfield Village in Layton, Utah where she resided until she passed away.
Connie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during her life. She was diligent in teaching her children to love the gospel. Connie served in numerous callings. Her favorite calling was serving in the Ogden Utah Temple with Jack. Later she also served in Saint George Utah Temple.
Connie loved to quilt, knit, and sew. Each of her children and grandchildren received a custom quilt made uniquely for them. Many other family members also received her prized quilts that she would donate and raffle off at the annual Ward Family Reunions.
Upon their retirement, Jack and Connie spent many years traveling the states in their RV with their many friends. They were passionate square dancers and enjoyed many dances with Bonnie and LaMont Hall, Jack's sister and brother-in-law.
Connie leaves behind her four children, Christine (Brent) Arave, Pamela (Brent) Wood, Richard (Debbie) Seamons, and Lynette (Mark) Palmer, 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren, her brothers Olen Ward and Brent Schvaneveldt, and sisters Shirley Morris, Joan Wayment, and Janielle Sax.
Connie is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved Jack, and their grandson Travis Brent Wood.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, Ogden, Utah.
Services will be live-streamed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com
and scrolling to the bottom of Connie's obituary page.
A special thank you to Dr. Coombs and the two wonderful nurses, John and Harrison, who were so gentle and compassionate with our mother.
