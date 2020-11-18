Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Connie Spicer
1937 - 2020
BORN
August 1, 1937
DIED
November 17, 2020
Connie Spicer's passing at the age of 83 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory in Faribault, MN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Connie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Parker Kohl Funeral Home
1725 Lyndale Avenue North, Faribault, Minnesota 55021
Funeral services provided by:
Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.