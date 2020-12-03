Menu
Conrad Lewis
1971 - 2020
BORN
April 7, 1971
DIED
November 20, 2020
Conrad Lewis's passing at the age of 49 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Trinity Funeral Chapel in North Miami, FL .

Published by Trinity Funeral Chapel on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Eternal Light Ministries
3021 NW 12th street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311
Funeral services provided by:
Trinity Funeral Chapel
